Priti Patel accepts £100,000 donation from company run by one of the world’s most prominent oil traders

The home secretary has been criticised for accepting a £100,000 donation from a company run by one of the world’s most prominent oil traders.

Priti Patel’s members’ interests register shows that she accepted funds from Andurand Ventures Ltd, the company is run by Pierre Andurand, a leading oil trader.

Andurand Capital Management describes itself as a ‘private fund management company in fundamental commodity strategies with a specialisation in the oil and energy complex’.

On the company’s website, it goes on to describe itself as a strong supporter of the world’s energy transition away from fossil fuels and towards a ‘net-zero carbon-emission world’, however Andurand is continuing to invest in oil projects.

Pierre Andurand was reported by Forbes to have previously said: “We think that oil demand will peak around 2027, then be stable for a few years. and then decline relatively fast in the 2030s.” He adds, “It will create opportunities in oil trading. For us, it will also create opportunities in energy transition—not just oil— but also natural gas, power, emissions, and like copper and nickel that will benefit from more electrification.”

Patel was criticised for accepting the donation, with one social media user writing: “Tory Govt refuses to put in place one-off windfall tax on massive profits of gas & oil companies.

“Priti Patel gets £100,000 from firm run by an oil trader. I’m sure Tories will claim these events are unconnected, I suspect many will not be that gullible.”

Prem Sikka tweeted: “UK Home Secretary accepts £100,000 donation from firm run by oil trader.

“Does that explain the absence of a windfall tax on oil companies?

“UK govts always available for sale to bidders.”

Labour MP Zarah Sultana tweeted: “Priti Patel has just accepted a £100,000 donation from one of the world’s leading oil traders.

“She has also opposed using a windfall tax on oil companies’ profits to slash energy bills.

“We need to kick big money and fossil fuel industry lobbyists out of our politics.”

A spokesperson for Patel told the Guardian: “All donations are declared in the usual and proper way.” Andurand declined to comment.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

