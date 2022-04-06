EXCLUSIVE: Majority of voters say Rishi Sunak has not done enough to help with the cost of living crisis

67% of respondents believe that Sunak has not done enough, compared to 24% who think he has done enough.

A majority of voters say that chancellor Rishi Sunak has not done enough to help people with the cost of living crisis, an exclusive poll for LFF has revealed.

The poll, carried out by Savanta ComRes, found that 67% of respondents believe that Sunak has not done enough, compared to 24% who think he has done enough.

It comes after the chancellor’s disastrous Spring Statement, where he offered very little help to families up and down the country who are having to deal with the biggest fall in living standards since records began. According to the Resolution Foundation, 1.3 million people will be pushed into absolute poverty from next year after Sunak’s failure to help, including 500,000 children.

Families will face £1,100 income losses thanks to the cost-of-living squeeze and typical household incomes are forecast to fall by 2 per cent across the parliament as a whole (2019-20 to 2024-25), making this parliament the worst on record for living standards.

The chancellor’s refusal to do more to help people with soaring energy bills as well as his rejection of calls to increase benefits in line with inflation, which is expected to be at around 8%, has pushed hundreds of thousands of people into destitution.

Our poll, based on 2,220 UK adults, found that 77% of those aged 65 and over think the chancellor has not done enough to help with the cost of living crisis as do 54% of 25 to 34 year olds.

Breaking the results down by region, 70% of respondents from the North-West and 66% from the North-East think Sunak has not done enough to help with the cost of living crisis, as do 55% of Londoners and 68% of those in the South-East.

Even a majority of Tory voters, 62%, think that Sunak has not done enough, as do 80% of Labour Party voters, 67% of Lib Dem voters and 88% of Green Party voters.

It comes as Sunak’s popularity plummets. According to a poll by Conservative Home of Tory supporters, Sunak is now second from bottom among cabinet members, ahead of only home secretary Priti Patel, who has net satisfaction rating of –13.6, when it comes to site’s ‘Cabinet league table survey’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

