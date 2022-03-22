More humiliation for Nigel Farage as second venue pulls out of his Net Zero campaign launch

The former UKIP leader forced to cancel the launch of his new campaign against net zero after yet another venue pulled out of hosting it.

Nigel Farage has suffered yet more humiliation, with the former UKIP leader forced to cancel the launch of his new campaign against net zero after yet another venue pulled out of hosting it.

The Independent has reported that organisers of the Vote Power Not Poverty rally said “a wave of abuse, threats and intimidation” had led them to scrap the event, which had been scheduled to take place in Bolton on Saturday.

Farage has confirmed that he will front a pro-fossil fuel campaign for a referendum on the government’s Net Zero targets, but the campaign has got off to a rather rocky start. The initial event was due to take place at Bolton Wanderers football stadium, however the venue cancelled.

Bolton Wanderers FC said the event “is not something the club or business want to be associated with”.

Following the cancellation, the rally was due to be relocated to the 3D Centre, which describes itself as the perfect venue for ‘weddings, parties, meetings and other events’, however campaign organisers told The Independent they had cancelled the event entirely after that venue also pulled out.

Farage has said that he is launching a campaign for a referendum on Boris Johnson’s controversial Net Zero policy to decarbonise the economy by 2050, saying that he was ‘launching a new campaign to kill of Boris Johnson’s ruinous green agenda.’

Farage’s campaign which goes under the name of ‘Vote Power Not Poverty’, claims to be cross-party but as far as we can see it seems to be made up of the usual climate denier suspects, including Richard Tice, who also tweeted the Mail on Sunday’s report, and is merely a project of Reform UK – the right-wing populist party of which Tice leads.

The launch of the Brexit-style campaign to fire up British coal mines and start drilling for shale gas in the UK has been slammed, with critics saying it would only make Britain more dependent on oil, at a time when, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, calls are being made for the UK to become more energy independent and move towards a greener economy.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

