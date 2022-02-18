Fed up constituents set up ‘Steve Baker Watch’ over MP’s climate stance

'People in High Wycombe have had enough of MP Steve Baker, his uncaring attitude to his constituents & his work with climate-denying cronies'

Constituents of Tory MP Steve Baker have had enough of him and his sceptical views on climate change, setting up a Steve Baker Watch to fight back against his attempts to derail plans to improve the environment.

Baker has been instrumental in helping to set up the Net Zero Scrutiny Group (NZSG), a group of around 20 Tory backbenchers who are sceptical of the government’s net-zero targets and have launched a campaign to derail what they call the ‘UK’s green agenda’.

The NZSG is closely linked to the Global Warming Policy Foundation. It’s honorary president is former chancellor Lord Lawson who has previously claimed that ‘global warming is not a problem’ and that more CO2 emissions have only served to “warm the planet slightly”.

Baker also serves as a trustee on the board of the Global Warming Policy Foundation. Much of the groups ire has been focused on the transition to Net Zero, which it claims will prove too costly, while of course ignoring the costs of catastrophic climate change.

Baker has also thrown his support behind Net Zero Watch, a group set up to ‘scrutinise the government’s net zero emission plans’ and which has been appearing on GB News lately, decrying net zero policies.

Constituents of Baker who have set up ‘Steve Baker Watch’ have also launched a fundraiser to fight back against the MP. The page states: “People in High Wycombe have had enough of MP Steve Baker, his uncaring attitude to his constituents & his work with climate-denying cronies.”

So far the group has raised just above £10,000.

The page states: “Is Steve Baker the nastiest MP in the UK? He must come close. Though Wycombe has some of the most deprived communities in the country, Baker votes time and time again in Parliament to make his constituents poorer. During COVID lockdown, he even had a Twitter argument with Marcus Rashford against extending meals for school kids.

“Now he’s getting worse. He’s joined up with some climate denying cronies to try and wreck the government plans to improve the environment. Steve’s ‘NetZeroWatch’ campaign will make people’s lives in Wycombe miserable. He wants to stop us getting cheaper clean energy, insulating our homes and creating a better future for our children. We’ve had enough!

“Why is this man using his status as an MP to work for secretly-funded think tanks while his constituents suffer? We urgently want to get the word out to our neighbours and fellow constituents.”

A noble campaign by the people of High Wycombe.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.