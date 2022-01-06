The 3 big lies Boris Johnson told at PMQs

Boris Johnson chose to carry on lying during the first Prime Minister’s Questions of the new year.

Boris Johnson chose to carry on lying during the first Prime Minister’s Questions of the new year. Here’s a list of some of the lies he told.

1.Boris Johnson denies he ever said fears about inflation had been unfounded

During PMQs yesterday Boris Johnson denied previously saying that fears over inflation were ‘unfounded’.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner who was standing in for Sir Keir Starmer, said: “In October, the Prime Minister said that fears about inflation were unfounded… So, how did he get it so wrong?”

Mr Johnson answered that he had “of course” said “no such thing”.

Yet video footage exists of the prime minister making that very claim. He told Sky News on 5 October 2021: “People have been worrying about inflation for a very long time. I’m looking at robust economic growth, and by the way those fears have been unfounded.”

2. Johnson claims Labour plans to Rejoin the EU

Another lie Johnson told during PMQs was that the Labour Party wants to rejoin the EU. Labour leader Keir Starmer has repeatedly said that he doesn’t think ‘there is a case for rejoining the EU.’

3. The PM said the warm homes discount was £140 a week. It’s actually £140 for the entire winter.

The prime minister claimed yesterday that 2.2 million people were being supported by the warm homes discount worth £140 per week.

The truth is that the warm homes discount is not worth ‘£140 a week’. It is a one-off payment over the winter. This lie was called out by Susanna Reid on GMB and you can watch it here.

The ministerial code states the following: “it is of paramount importance that Ministers give accurate and truthful information to Parliament, correcting any inadvertent error at the earliest opportunity.” Johnson has told a number of lies that remain on the record.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.