Deputy editor of the Sun James Slack apologises for lockdown party at No 10 held in his honour

Could this explain why the Sun hasn't gone in harder on Downing Street parties?

A former aide to Boris Johnson who is now deputy editor of the Sun, has apologised for the anger and hurt caused by a Downing Street party that was held in his honour during lockdown in April 2021.

James Slack who was the prime minister’s former director of Communications, said he wanted to apologise unreservedly after the Telegraph broke the story of No. 10 staff holding two boozy leaving dos on April 16, 2021, while Britain was under strict COVID restrictions and in public mourning following Prince Philip’s death.

The paper reported that while one of the parties was held to mark the departure of an official Number 10 photographer, the other was held for Slack to mark his departure. He is said to have thanked staff and advisers.

Since the story broke, Slack has issued an apology, and said: “I wish to apologise unreservedly for the anger and hurt caused. This event should not have happened at the time that it did. I am deeply sorry, and take full responsibility.”

He said he could not comment further as the matter had been referred to Sue Gray’s investigation into more than half a dozen parties.

Both parties took place hours before the Queen followed strict coronavirus rules and sat alone at St George’s Chapel, Windsor in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Could confirmation that Slack attended the party explain the Sun’s initial muted coverage of the lockdown parties as well as why it hasn’t gone in harder on Downing Street’s rule breaking.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

