Nigel Farage claims he is being treated ‘like a war criminal’ by the media over undeclared £5 million gift

Nigel Farage has claimed that he is being “effectively” treated “like a war criminal” as he faces increasing scrutiny over the undeclared £5 million gift he received from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne.

Farage made the bizarre comparison during an interview on the Reform party’s podcast, which was released yesterday.

The Reform leader said he “just thought it was the right thing to do” to call a by-election, stating: “effectively, I’m being treated like a war criminal, it’s quite astonishing”.

He added that the “mainstream media think we have defer to them at all times, and I just don’t buy it”.

Farage also said the media claims he doesn’t want scrutiny, he said: “I don’t mind scrutiny but I do mind illegally obtained information, computer hacking”.

“I just thought it had all reached such a frenzy that I had to do something,” he added.

However, Farage’s decision to call a by-election in Clacton in order to let the people of Clacton judge his actions has backfired after Labour, the Conservatives, the Lib Dems, Greens and Restore refused to stand a candidate in the contest.

Now, the only candidate standing against him will be the parody personality Count Binface.

In bad news for Farage, a new poll of British voters, rather than just Clacton residents puts the “independent space warrior” on a 12-point lead over the Reform leader.

He has repeatedly made unsubstantiated allegations that The Guardian “illegally obtained” the information about Harborne’s donation.

Farage has been facing increased scrutiny and questioning from journalists over the £5 million gift he received from Harborne in 2024, shortly before he became an MP.

The Times also published the findings of an investigation into financial support he received from convicted fraudster George Cottrell in the year before he became an MP.

The financial support included Cottrell recruiting and paying for social media staff and security for Farage, as well as transport. Cottrell also allowed Farage to stay in his townhouse near Buckingham Palace.

As reported by The Guardian, the police are now investigating £500,000 in donations made to Reform by George’s mother, Fiona Cottrell in May 2024. The funds are under investigation due to concerns that they may have intended to conceal a donation by an impermissible donor.

Reacting to Farage’s claim he is being treated “a war criminal”, a Labour Party spokesperson told the HuffPost: “Farage needs to wake up and realise that the public expect all politicians to be held to account for their actions.

“Farage is not a war criminal, but he is trying to dodge scrutiny over a secret £5 million ‘gift’ from a crypto billionaire and undeclared donations from a convicted fraudster, and it’s perfectly reasonable for people to ask him questions about it.

“Farage can keep trying to distract, but the public can increasingly see that he’s just in it for himself and he thinks the rules don’t apply to him.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward