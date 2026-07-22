Location of No 10 North revealed as Andy Burnham seeks to re-wire Britain

Andy Burnham has made no secret of his desire to tackle regional inequality in the UK, with the establishmnet of Number 10 North part of his vision to take decision making out of Whitehall and to devolve it to local communities.

Earlier in June as he set out his pitch to the country, Burnham said that Number 10 North would “oversee the biggest rebalancing of power our country has ever seen”.

He said it would be the biggest change in our lifetimes to the way the country is run”, before pledging a “more streamlined state with a clearer purpose.”

After he assumed office earlier this week, the location of Number 10 North has been revealed.

According to Politics UK, it will be temporarily based at Heron House in central Manchester and Whitehall civil servants have been offered relocation packages to encourage them to move.

However, the longer term base for Number 10 North will be Manchester’s new Government Digital Campus in Ancoats (based at a former retail park), but it’s not expected to open until 2032.

A new report released this week on what Number 10 in the North will look like, authored by the Re:State think tank, which suggests around 300 staff should be employed within 18 months.