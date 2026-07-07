BREAKING: Nigel Farage resigns as an MP

Amid scrutiny on Nigel Farage over his finances, the Reform leader has resigned as the MP for Clacton and triggered a by-election.

Appearing to refer to the Sunday Times investigation, which revealed he received money that he failed to declare from convicted fraudster George Cottrell before he became an MP, the Reform leader said it was “the final straw” and “enough is enough”.

Farage said he wouldn’t allow Sky News “and their ilk” to judge him or decide his fate.

In his bizarre speech, he said: “I could go out and try and make some real big money. I could go to the USA where I’ve got plenty of offer.”

He said he would instead call a by-election to allow the people of Clacton to decide on his future.

Farage said that it will be “a people versus the establishment by-election”, and that it would be a chance to “stick two fingers up to the entire establishment”.

He has still not answered the question on whether he should have declared the money he received from Cottrell or why Harborne gifted him £5 million.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward