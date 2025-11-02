Smear of the week – Right-wing media takes aim at Catherine Connolly – ‘Dublin’s Corbyn’

While the right may intend it as a slur, many would see the label ‘Dublin’s Corbyn’ as praise, a recognition of Catherine Connolly’s courage, compassion, and conviction.



Ireland has chosen a new president.



Catherine Connolly, the independent, pro-labour, pro-environment, pro-Palestine, pro-choice, pro-LGBT, left-wing politician from Galway, has been elected President of Ireland in a historic landslide.



A former barrister and lifelong campaigner for peace and social justice, Connolly won 63 percent of first preferences, trouncing former cabinet minister Heather Humphreys in the race to succeed Michael Higgins as head of state.



A self-described socialist and pacifist, Connolly has long championed equality, environmental justice, and national reunification. In her acceptance speech, delivered, fittingly, in Irish rather than English, she declared:



“I will be a voice for peace, a voice that builds on our policy of neutrality, a voice that articulates the existential threat posed by climate change, and a voice that recognises the tremendous work being done the length and breadth of the country.”



Connolly is an independent member of the Dail who managed to unite the majority of left-wing parties, including Sinn Fein, the Social Democrats and Labour, behind her candidacy.



Politicians from across the left hailed her victory as a watershed moment. Coventry South MP Zarah Sultana called it “a historic landslide for peace, justice, equality and socialism,” while Jeremy Corbyn congratulated Ireland’s “new President” whose victory, he wrote, was “a triumph for humanity and hope.”



Naturally, it didn’t take long for the vultures of the right-wing press to circle. Within hours, British tabloids were splashing headlines dripping with scorn and suspicion.



‘Dublin’s Corbyn’ Catherine Connolly pledges to unite Ireland: Far-left radical who called Hamas ‘part of the fabric of the Palestinian people’ claims landslide win in presidential elections,’ splashed the Daily Mail.

The paper’s coverage framed Connolly’s democratic victory as a geopolitical threat, claiming it would “send a shiver through Western foreign ministries – in particular those of Washington and Britain – after a series of hard-Left and pro-unification remarks.”



As is almost customary, the Mail couldn’t resist a derogatory reference to asylum seekers and “migrant hotels,” claiming Connolly’s election adds to the “turbulent politics of the Irish Republic,” … “sparked by the alleged sexual assault of a ten-year-old girl outside a migrant hotel.”



GB News followed suit, stating: “‘Ugly undercurrent!’ Unionists lash out at Irish Presidential election after hard-left independent seals victory.”



The Telegraph, meanwhile, described the election as “mired in controversy,” in that Fianna Fáil candidate Jim Gavin had withdrawn late in the race over an unresolved €3,300 rent dispute, leaving his name on the ballot, implying somewhat that Connolly’s victory was somehow less legitimate because the centre-right vote was split.



While the right may intend it as a slur, many would see the label ‘Dublin’s Corbyn’ as praise, a recognition of Catherine Connolly’s courage, compassion, and conviction.

