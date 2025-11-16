Smear of the week: Fox’s racist poppy slur and the Polanksi white poppy meltdown

You’d think with all that’s going on in the world, a poppy pile on would be at the bottom of the pile, not the top

They’re damned if they don’t wear them, and damned if they do – ‘lefties’ and poppies that is.

Laurence Fox reached another new low this week, tweeting:

“This foreigner has no right to wear the poppy. Or to sit in parliament, for that matter, Go home @ZarahSultana.”

Zarah Sultana, the MP for Coventry South, is from Birmingham. Her family is of Pakistani ancestry, having settled in the city in the 1960s when her grandfather migrated from the Mirpur District of Azad Kashmir.

As you might expect, Fox’s tweet sparked outcry but then, sigh, outcry is exactly what he wants.

Sultana responded with: “Go home… to Birmingham?”

Journalist and broadcaster Sangita Myska wrote: “The British Indian Army was the largest volunteer army in history during the WW2, with over 2.5 million men in its ranks. The war effort incl my family. It may have included Zarah Sultana’s. She was born in Birmingham; she’s British. She has every right to wear a poppy. As do I.”

She added: “Brown & Black people can’t win: If we don’t wear poppies and wave flags we’re told we’re not British. If we do wear poppies and wave flags we’re told we aren’t British and have no right to participate.”

Others dismissed Fox’s provocation as a cynical attempt to court engagement.

“The odious blue ticker really will just say anything for engagement in the hope of getting a cheque at the end of the month. He’s best ignored,” one user remarked.

Indeed, Fox has previously boasted about his income from Elon Musk’s platform, revealing that he made nearly $2,500 in August and $1,300 in July 2024.

“The irony of demented socialists paying for my dinner whilst I sit and do nothing is not lost on me,” he gloated.

Meanwhile, GB News worked itself into a frenzy over Green Party leader Zack Polanski wearing a white poppy at the National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph. The white poppy is a long-established symbol of remembrance for all victims of war, both military and civilian, and of a commitment to peace.

Polanski, who in fact wore both a white and a red poppy, explained that the white poppy symbolises “looking ahead to the future and saying, we want a world of peace.”

Critics ridiculed GB News’ outrage. “If you zoom in real close, you’ll notice he’s wearing a red poppy too,” mocked one observer.

