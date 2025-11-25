Reform branch chair questioned over claims of being an ‘international best-selling author’

Lee Nallalingham describes himself as a best-selling author but hasn’t backed up the claim

Reform branch chair in Newham and Tower Hamlets, Lee Nallalingham, is being questioned over his claims that he is a best-selling author.

Nallalingham has described himself as “a 5x International best-selling author”, even though his self-published books on Amazon have only received just over a dozen reviews.

In a post on X, he said he wrote and published some business books while he lived in Singapore, and that they were included in “some bestseller lists in Singapore and other emerging markets”.

He has not confirmed what bestseller lists his books featured on.

The Reform branch chair also says on his website that he has helped businesses deliver $500m in shareholder value and built multiple multimillion dollar business units “from scratch”.

Nallalingham has now deleted his LinkedIn page.

In the summer, the Reform branch chair was also involved in the Epping protests against The Bell Hotel being used to house migrants.

Far-right protests started after Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, a man who lived in the hotel was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman.

Along with Tommy Robinson, Nallalingham shared false rumours on X that migrants were being transferred from the Bell Hotel to the Britannia Hotel in Canary Wharf.

At the time, a Home Office spokesman debunked the claim, stating: “Asylum seekers are not being removed from the Bell Hotel in Epping.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward