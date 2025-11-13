Millionaire tycoon who donated £1m to Brexit campaigns considers moving to Australia for good

Maybe Brexit had something to do with the country's dire state...

A millionaire businessman who donated £1m to Brexit campaigns, says he’s considering moving permanently to Australia after saying he’s not happy with the state of the UK.

The Independent reports that: “Robert Edmiston was ranked 187th on the Sunday Times Rich List this year with an estimated wealth of £855m, after making his fortune through his IM Group empire, which started by importing cars and later expanded into property and finance”, and who was made a Tory peer is unhappy at the state of the NHS and economy.

Edmiston who also donated £850,000 to Vote Leave through his company before the 2016 EU referendum, told The Independent he is spending more time out of the UK, having semi-retired to Portugal in 2016 and built a property in Australia.

Social media users were quick to point out that Lord Edmiston’s decision to campaign for Brexit has contributed to the very dire state of the UK that he is complaining about.

For eg, not only has the NHS not received the promised £350 million a week that Brexiteers promised, the UK economy has been adversely impacted by the decision to leave the EU.

Lord Edmiston’s has fired off criticism of the NHS and the country’s tax system. He seems to have not realised the economic hit Brexit has caused to the UK economy, contributing to a fiscal black hole and reduced economic growth is behind many of the country’s woes.

Indeed, the OBR has previously estimated that the economic hit caused by Brexit to the UK economy will mean GDP is reduced by 4%.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward