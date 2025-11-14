Labour government bans no-fault evictions from May

'We’re calling time on no-fault evictions and rogue landlords'

The Labour government is giving millions of families across the country the security they deserve in their own homes, by banning no-fault evictions from May.

The Renters’ Rights Act – described as the biggest shake-up to renting in England for more than 30 years – was formally approved at the end of October, with the government now implementing a raft of measures to protect renters, which also includes landlords being prevented from increasing rent more than once a year, while bidding wars between prospective tenants will also be outlawed from May 1.

Landlords will also no longer be able to discriminate against tenants for being on benefits or having children, and will not be able to unreasonably refuse requests from their tenants to own pets.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said: “We’re calling time on no-fault evictions and rogue landlords. Everyone should have peace of mind and the security of a roof over their head – the law we’ve just passed delivers that.

“We’re now on a countdown of just months to that law coming in – so good landlords can get ready and bad landlords should clean up their act.”

Although no-fault evictions are banned, the government has said landlords will still have rights to evict on reasons such as wanting to move back in, selling their property, or over unpaid rent.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward