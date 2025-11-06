Dawn Butler MP: Why Sarah Pochin’s apology doesn’t cut it

They were not, as she claims, “phrased poorly.” They were racist.

I was shocked by Reform MP Sarah Pochin’s recent comments, in which she complained about adverts being “full of black people, full of Asian people.”

For her to say “it drives me mad” makes me think she reacts with anger every time she sees a Black or Brown face on television.

She said the adverts “don’t reflect our society,” and “your average white person, average white family” is not “represented anymore.” Such a bizarre and false claim is dangerous coming from a Member of Parliament.

I was so appalled by her words that I felt I had to call them out in Parliament.

The truth is, her apology doesn’t cut it. Apologising for “any offence caused” is not good enough — we needed an apology for the racist comments.

It made me wonder how she feels in Parliament when she looks around at the estimated 90 Black, Asian and minority ethnic MPs.

And it made me imagine how a Black or Brown person in her constituency might now feel when going to her for help

We must call out racism — because if we don’t, it spreads like wildfire.

As MP for Brent East, one of the most diverse constituencies in the country, I am clear that you can be Black or Brown and be proudly British.

Yet it seems clear to me that she does not believe Black and Brown people deserve as much help as white people.

As MPs, we are all bound by the Nolan Principles of Public Life — the standards expected of everyone in public office. I believe the MP’s words breached those principles.

That is why I called them out in Parliament so forcefully and, alongside many other MPs, I led on writing to the Commissioner for Standards to report her unacceptable comments.

In Parliament, I was able to call the MP’s comments racist, but I was not allowed to call the person who made them racist. While I understand why those rules exist, I am clear that there must now be consequences. Racist comments cannot go unpunished.

People are not stupid — they see this for what it is. There are far more good people in the world than racists, and they are not, as the MP said, the “woke liberati” in the “arty-farty world.”

She needs to accept that people are often promoted for their excellence, not the colour of their skin. In a fair world where merit is recognised, diversity will always shine through.

I am also not surprised by her comments about London — another tired attack on a place where people are free to be who they are and love who they love. She said: “It might be fine inside the M25, but it’s definitely not representative of the rest of the country.”

I say: stop putting down the rest of the country. Not every part of Britain is as diverse as London, but it is not as racist as some would like to believe.

We cannot let racism win, and we cannot let these people divide us. It is time to fight back.

This is not the 1960s or 70s — we are better prepared, more experienced and more connected than ever. We will bravely call out racism and fight back.

The generation who lived through the 60s, the next who fought back in the 80s, and the new generation — who are, quite frankly, more interested in love than hate — are united in this fight.

Nigel Farage insists that racism has no place in his party. But words mean nothing without action. It’s time for him to prove it. We cannot move on until there is accountability.

Farage must withdraw the whip from the MP for Runcorn and Helsby before it is too late — or admit that Reform tolerates and promotes blatant racism.

Dawn Butler is the Labour Party MP for Brent East