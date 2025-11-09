Calls grow for unlimited free bus travel for vulnerable groups to be made permanent in Greater Manchester

Campaigners describe lifting the restrictions as “a simple, practical step towards greater inclusion and belonging,” helping everyone feel like a valued part of society.

Calls are growing for free, all-day bus travel for older and disabled people in Greater Manchester to be made permanent, following what campaigners describe as a “hugely beneficial” trial.

Under the second phase of the city’s trial scheme, concessionary pass holders can now travel for free before 9:30am, giving them round-the-clock access to bus services.

The trial follows pressure from charities and food banks across the region. The first phase was held in August and allowed unlimited free travel for older and disabled passengers at any time of day.

The All Hours All Voices campaign is calling for the permanent removal of time restrictions on concessionary passes. The group argues that limiting free travel hours excludes vulnerable people from full participation in daily life, including attending medical appointments, work, volunteering, education, and social activities.

Campaigners describe lifting the restrictions as “a simple, practical step towards greater inclusion and belonging,” helping everyone feel like a valued part of society. In an open letter to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, they urged the city to make the change permanent.

Burnham praised the results: “The last trial in August was a brilliant success, which saw more than 100,000 journeys made by our older and disabled people before 9.30am,” he said.

“We are now carrying out this second trial, at a busier time of year, to see whether we can safely remove the restriction permanently and help our older and disabled people to get to work, go shopping and get to medical appointments such as at the GP.

“We want the Bee Network to be the best public transport system possible and this means it needs to support all of our residents and communities, including our ‘Twirlies’, to make the journeys they need to make and use the bus more.”

Data from both trials will inform a final decision on whether the change becomes permanent by the end of 2025.