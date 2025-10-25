Piers Morgan’s prime ministerial hints met with mockery

"Is this an AI hallucination?"

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on October 20, Piers Morgan was quizzed on whether he would ever run for prime minister.

True to form, the outspoken broadcaster seized the moment to launch a tirade against the current political class, labelling MPs as “shockingly mediocre” and pining for a bygone era when, according to him, parliament was “full of smart people who had all done things in the real world.”

“I don’t get that sense any more”, he added.

Characteristically provocative, Morgan argued that politicians should be paid “very high salaries” to attract better talent, pointing to Singapore as a model. “If you pay peanuts, you get monkeys,” he said.

The comments followed an interview with Saga Magazine, when Morgan flirted more openly with the idea of entering politics. He said: “There has been talk about ‘PM for PM’, Piers Morgan for prime minister, why not?

“Right now, there are a lot of people in this country who feel betrayed by successive governments, whether it’s over the NHS, stopping the boats or the state of the roads.”

Among the policies he floated was a 1 percent income tax earmarked exclusively for the NHS and a Trump-style threat to levy a 1,000 percent tariff on French imports unless President Macron cracks down on migrant boats.

“It’s time to get tough.”

Public reaction was swift and critical.

“Well he does have the ‘apparent’ No.1 qualification for becoming Prime Minister… being immensely unpopular,” said one social media user.

Another wrote: “I wouldn’t put this fella in charge of a church fete stall.”

One comment likened the idea to a bad algorithm.

“Is this an AI hallucination? Piers Morgan for PM! Maybe he has billionaire backing like Trump. Though I’d love to see Piers run for office… and get completely humiliated, bwahahah!”

Another simply asked: “It’s not 1st April, is it?”