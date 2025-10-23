Mike Graham ‘suspended from Talk show’ after racist posts on Facebook

Graham has since been suspended from his breakfast show, the Daily Mail reports.

Presenter and journalist Mike Graham has reportedly been suspended from his Talk UK show after racist posts were shared on his Facebook account, which he denies he posted.

Graham will not present his show Morning Glory for a period of time, it is understood, and a date has not been set for his return.

On Sunday a post was shared on Graham’s Facebook which featured a picture of a Churchill statue alongside an image of a Tube carriage, with the caption: “Compare and contrast. Tell me we’re not f***** by multicultural bollocks.”

The post went on to add: “Why are we surrounded by non-white people? Just f*** off…”

His comments received widespread condemnation online, before Graham apologised and claimed that his Facebook account had been hacked.

He posted on X: “On Sunday night my Facebook was accessed and a vile message was posted on my page without my knowledge. It contained words that I would never write and an opinion I don’t share.

“As soon as I found out I immediately deleted the post and have taken steps to ensure my cyber security is enhanced.

“Obviously I am mortified that such a post could have gone out in my name and am now attempting to find out how it could have happened.

“I am equally very sorry for any distress it has caused to anyone.”

However, social media users pointed out that the picture of the Churchill statue in the racist Facebook post was the same one Graham had shared just moments earlier on X.

Graham has since been suspended from his breakfast show, the Daily Mail reports.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward