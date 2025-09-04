Jeremy Hunt forgot to declare 7 luxury flats but remembered to bill taxpayers 27p for half mile car journey

That’s the scale of Tory hypocrisy!
The hypocrisy of Tories! Readers are being reminded of former Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s failure to declare seven luxury seaside flats, which he ‘forgot to declare’ but nonetheless he did remember to claim 27p in expenses for a half-mile car journey.
A story of the former Tory chancellor’s failure to declare the properties has resurfaced on the ‘Nobody likes a Tory’ Facebook page, highlighting how Hunt, one of the richest then members of the cabinet, failed to declare the purchase of seven luxury flats.
In 2018, The health secretary was forced to apologise for failing to declare his part-ownership of a company, which bought the luxury seaside flats in Southampton.
Hunt said at the time that he failed to declare the properties with the Parliamentary register of interests due to ‘honest administrative mistakes’.
Yet readers are being reminded that Hunt did remember to claim 27p in expenses for a 900-metre car journey.
That’s the scale of Tory hypocrisy!
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
