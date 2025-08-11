EXCLUSIVE: Unite not currently considering giving funding to new Corbyn-Sultana Party

There have been no discussions about funding ‘Your Party’, Unite says

At the Durham Miners’ Gala, Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham hinted at the prospect of Unite disaffiliating from Labour, sparking questions about whether the trade union might consider backing the new Corbyn-Sultana party.

A Unite spokesperson told Left Foot Forward that there have been “no discussions” with the temporarily-named Your Party about providing funding.

The spokesperson added: “Unite voted to continue affiliating with Labour two years ago and, under current policy, cannot fund another political party.”

Left Foot Forward understands that any decision on disaffiliation from Labour would not be made until Unite’s next rules conference in 2027.

In her speech, Graham hinted that Unite could “leave” or disaffiliate from Labour, and that the union will “forge a new vehicle for our class” and be “an authentic voice for the working class”.

Separately, sources linked to Jeremy Corbyn have told The Times that they are confident that Unite could be persuaded to disaffiliate from Labour and direct funds to candidates his new party runs.

A Unite spokesperson said: “As the general secretary said in her Times interview on 18 July with Patrick Maguire – people are always lobbying for Unite to affiliate to various parties.

“Unite is now focussed on the jobs, pay and conditions of its members, not party politics. We have no intention of getting involved in more Westminster melodrama.

“But that having been said. There can be no doubt that workers are feeling abandoned by Labour and the wrong choices it is making.”

They criticised the party’s lack of a jobs plan, and neglect of industries such as oil and gas, as well as its support for “fire and rehire” tactics in Birmingham, warning it is “inevitable that workers will vote for other parties if Labour does not deliver for them”.

Corbyn and Zarah Sultana have been contacted for comment.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward