Local elections could leave record number of councils under no overall control, pollster warns

A new poll by More in Common shows deep voter disillusionment, with 41% saying no party leader is fit to govern and Reform UK gaining ground.

A new More in Common poll has found that 41% of voters think none of the main party leaders would be effective at governing the country, with Reform UK’s Nigel Farage as the second most popular choice on 23%.

More in Common Executive Director Luke Tryl has said the result could mean there are an unprecedented number of councils where no single party is in control come Friday.

When asked how they planned to vote in today’s local elections, 26% of respondents chose Reform, 25% Conservative, 18% Labour, 17% Lib Dem, 8% Green, and 6% Other.

When asked which party they trusted to fix council finances, 43% said “None of the above”, followed by Reform (19%), Conservatives (14%), Labour (12%), Lib Dems (8%) and Greens (4%).

Voters ranked their top local concerns as follows:

– Potholes and road quality (50%)

– Council Tax (29%)

– Affordable housing (24%)

– Condition of the local high street (22%)

– Antisocial behaviour and crime (18%)

More in Common polled 1,780 voters on behalf of Channel 4 News between April 17 and 24, in areas where local elections are taking place today.

On the polling results, Tryl said: “The public mood going into these elections is one of deep disillusionment, voters are impatient for change but aren’t confident any party can deliver it.”

He predicted that Friday’s results would show an even more fragmented electorate than at the 2024 general election, with many using their vote to express frustration with the status quo.

Tryl added: “Nigel Farage’s Reform UK look set to be the big winners of the night, leading in our polling, while the Conservatives on these numbers would lose scores of seats in elections being contested on normally solid turf – both to Reform UK and the Liberal Democrats.”

