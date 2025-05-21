Keir Starmer confirms government U-turn on winter fuel cuts

The PM said that he wants more pensioners to be able to claim winter fuel allowance and that the policy will be reviewed

Keir Starmer said the government will review cuts to winter fuel payments and, as the economy improves, ease thresholds so more pensioners can receive the £200-£300 support.

Responding to Sarah Owen, Labour MP for Luton North, during PMQs about government plans to support pensioners, Starmer made the unexpected announcement on winter fuel payments.

Earlier this month, it was reported that ministers were considering an increase to the £11,500 threshold over which pensioners are no longer eligible for the allowance.

Starmer responded to Owen’s PMQ, stating: “We all know the economy was left in absolute mess by the Tories. We had to stabilise the economy with tough decisions but the right decisions. Because of those decisions it is beginning to improve.”

He added: “I recognise people are still feeling the pressure of the cost of living crisis including pensioners, and as the economy improves we want to make sure people feel those improvements as their lives go forward. That is why we want to ensure as we go forward more pensioners are eligible for winter fuel payments.

“As you would expect we will only make sure we make decisions we can afford. That is why we will look at that as part of a fiscal event.”

Labour announced its decision to means test winter fuel payments just weeks after it won the general election.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward