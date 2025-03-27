Sewage spills by water companies hit record high but Ofwat hasn’t issued fines

“This has to be the final nail in the coffin for Ofwat, a regulator that has time and again proven it is completely inadequate to protect customers and our beautiful environment.”

Water companies dumped raw sewage in rivers and seas in England for almost 3.61 million hours in 2024, more than ever before.

Environment agency data published today revealed that the duration of spills was up slightly (0.2%) from 3.6 million hours in 2023.

The Environment Secretary Steve Reed said: “These figures are disgraceful and are a stark reminder of how years of underinvestment have led to water companies discharging unacceptable levels of sewage into our rivers, lakes, and seas.”

The Lib Dems have pointed out that the water regulator Ofwat has failed to recoup hundreds of millions in fines it has issued to water companies.

In August 2024, Ofwat recommended penalties of £104m for Thames Water, £47m for Yorkshire Water and £17m for Northumbrian Water for failing to manage wastewater treatment works and their wider sewer network.

In response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by the Liberal Democrats, the water regulator Ofwat said “we have not currently issued fines” for any of the enforcement cases they have brought against water companies since 2019.

Ofwat admitted to spending £244,106 on external advice for these investigations which have so far resulted in no fines.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: “This has to be the final nail in the coffin for Ofwat, a regulator that has time and again proven it is completely inadequate to protect customers and our beautiful environment.

“The government should act now to get a new regulator in place to protect British rivers and seas from being pumped with disgusting sewage. It’s time for Ofwat to go.”

Davey added: “We will continue to fight for much tougher regulation of a water industry which is profiting from pollution.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward