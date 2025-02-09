Think-tank calls for official inquiry into racial inequality within UK housing sector

‘The possibility of structural discrimination in our housing market is a serious concern, and one that warrants an official inquiry.’

A new report by the Resolution Foundation shows stark housing inequalities among ethnic minorities in Britain, who spend a larger proportion of their income on housing compared to White Britons.

The disparity is especially pronounced among Bangladeshi, Black other and Arab households, who spend more than twice as much of their household income on housing than White British adults, 23 percent, 24 percent and 26 percent respectively, compared to 11 percent for White British adults.

The report also shows that White British adults are more than twice as likely to live in a home they own, either outright or with a mortgage, than Black African or Arab adults. 72 percent of White British adults own their homes, compared to just 35 percent of Black African adults and 31 percent of Arab adults.

Additionally, private renters are paying more than three times the amount per square meter for housing than homeowners, while social renters pay twice as much.

Ethnic minorities are more likely to live in overcrowded and substandard housing. For instance, 22 percent of Pakistani adults live in overcrowded homes, compared to just 2 percent of White British adults.

Bangladeshi, Black Other, and Black African households are approximately three times more likely to live in damp homes, despite spending twice as much of their income on housing.

The report also found that racial and ethnic discrimination continues to affect many people in the UK’s housing sector. 9 percent of Arab, 7 percent of Black Caribbean, and 6 percent of Black African adults have reported experiencing racial discrimination when trying to access housing. As a result, ethnic minorities face more limited housing options than their White British peers, which may contribute to higher housing costs for these groups.

The Resolution Foundation has called for an official inquiry into racial inequality within the UK housing sector.

Camron Aref-Adib, economist at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Ethnic minorities are spending a higher share of their income on keeping a roof over their heads.

“This affordability gap can’t be fully explained by where people live and whether they own or rent. Ethnic minority families are at the sharp end of Britain’s housing crisis and would benefit most from actions to tackle it, such as building more homes and strengthening rights for private renters.

“But the possibility of structural discrimination in our housing market is a serious concern, and one that warrants an official inquiry.”