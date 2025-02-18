Over a million workers remain on zero-hours contracts

The general secretary of the TUC says the latest labour market data highlights the need for Labour's Employment Rights Bill.

Today’s ONS labour market data has revealed that use of zero-hours contracts remains high, with 1.13 million workers in the UK still employed on these terms.

Youth unemployment is at 12.8%, up from 10.6% a year ago, while inactivity from long-term sickness has fallen slightly, but remains high at 2.77 million.

Responding to the latest figures, TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “A decade of inaction on insecure work has left a legacy of over a million workers on zero-hours contracts.

“That’s why it’s so important to improve security at work and stop these exploitative working practices. The Employment Rights Bill will rightly ban them.”

The Trades Union Congress has said that one in 12 zero-hours workers have been with their current employer for more than a decade, while almost half have been in the same job for more than two years.

Labour’s Employment Rights Bill aims to end “exploitative zero-hour contracts”, giving workers a right to guaranteed hours, new rights to reasonable notice of shift and payment for shifts that are cancelled or moved at short notice.

Commenting on the figures more broadly, Nowak noted that “there are some better signs in the employment data”, adding “but ministers must keep their focus on supporting jobs”.

“The government’s industrial strategy and infrastructure plans are an opportunity to create good new jobs where they’re most needed. And job seekers need access to well-funded training and employment support.”

On youth unemployment and inactivity due to long term sickness Nowak added: “We need an approach that improves access to health services, and that gives young people genuine opportunities to earn and learn.

“It’s a chance to transform the lives of people who want to work but who face barriers keeping them out of employment.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward