GB News mocked for reporting Jeremy Clarkson’s anti-Brexit rant

'GeeBeebies confused as one of their heroes drops Brexit truth bombs…'

GB News has once again been forced to swallow its own hypocrisy with a report on Jeremy Clarkson’s blistering anti-Brexit rant.

The channel headlined: ‘Jeremy Clarkson fumes Brexit is ‘biggest mistake of a lifetime’ as he unleashes damning rant over leave voters.’

The article refers to Clarkson’s recent column in the Times, where the remain voter tore into Brexit, accusing Leave voters of stubbornly sticking to a mistake.

While he says he’s found common ground with people across the political spectrum, including a “Blairite leftie” business partner and a “proper Marxist” producer, he draws the line at unrepentant Brexiteers, saying their views make his “teeth itch.”

In a delicious act of karma, the pro-Brexit network GB News, had no choice but to report Clarkson’s remarks. It even cited his claim that Brexit “hasn’t made our lives better in any way,” and his frustration with being stuck in long non-EU passport queues while his Irish partner is often already relaxing a hotel.

This isn’t the first time GB News has awkwardly backpedalled on its Brexit reporting. Last month, the channel posted an article on YouGov polling showing a rising appetite to rejoin the EU, only for the link to mysteriously vanish.

The broadcaster also edited out a fisherman who expressed regret over voting Leave during their Brexit anniversary segment in North Shields, a Leave stronghold. Fisherman Andy Dixon called Brexit a “disaster” for the region and said it was “costing us dearly,” yet some of his words were conveniently left out of the on-air version.

GB News has been caught red-handed promoting the anti-Brexit views it usually derides, and its attempts to cover up the contradictions are embarrassing.

On Jeremy Clarkson’s anti-Brexit rant, Leeds for Europe aptly described the channel as “confused.”

