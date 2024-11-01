Revealed: Who the public still trust on the economy

Labour have highlighted the need for tough choices

After the Labour government came to power, the party has made no secret of the fact that difficult choices will have to be made on taxation and public spending, after inheriting a far worse set of public finances from the Tories than initially imagined.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has highlighted how there was a £22bn financial black hole left in the economy after the Tories left office and earlier this week unveiled a budget that included tax rises as well as investment in public services and an increase in the minimum wage to help boost the incomes of millions of low-paid workers.

Despite repeated attacks from the right-wing press, a new poll for Savanta has found that more people still trust Labour on the economy than those who trust the Tories.

The poll, carried out on 30 October, found that 41% of voters trust the Labour Party on the economy, while 31% trust the Tories.

Around 28% of those asked said they ‘don’t know’.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward