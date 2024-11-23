Bus and tram workers in Greater Manchester to strike after ‘years of falling wages’

'Strike action can still be avoided but that will require TGM sitting down with Unite and tabling an offer our members can accept.'

Around 200 bus and tram workers employed by Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) have voted in favour of industrial action over pay.

Unite, which represents the workers, said the “predominantly low-paid workers are angry at having suffered years of below inflation pay rises” which have resulted in their wages falling in real terms.

An offer of a £1,290 increase for all employees up to and including colleagues on an annual salary of £52,866 was rejected by the unions, which said it fails to reflect the increased cost of living. Workers above this threshold were offered a 2.5% increase.

Union members balloted included those in office-based roles, as well as frontline workers at the interchanges and information and ticket offices. It does not include frontline transport workers such as Metrolink drivers and staff (employed by KeolisAmey) or bus drivers (employed by franchised bus operators).

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said that transport for Greater Manchester workers have seen their wages eroded year after year.

“The current pay offer does nothing to rectify that. They are absolutely right to strike and they have Unite’s full support in doing so.”

The TfGM is a living wage employer and says it is “proud” of its accreditation and that it is committed to carrying on discussions with the union to avoid strikes. It explained how its pay award is made as part of the Passenger Transport Forum (PTF) alongside the West Midlands Combined Authority and West Yorkshire Combined Authority. It claims the PTF’s offer is in line with that made to the unions by the Local Government Association (LGA) for those working in local government.

Steve Warrener, managing director of Transport for Greater Manchester, told LFF: “Whilst union members have voted in favour of industrial action over pay, we’re committed to continuing discussions with the aim of avoiding strikes and minimising any impact on our passengers. We are proud to be a long-standing member of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter, with real living wage accreditation.”

But Unite says that TfGM is using its Passenger Forum membership as an “excuse” for not offering a higher pay rise. The union’s regional officer Howard Percival said:

“Any disruption caused to the travelling public will be entirely the fault of Transport for Greater Manchester. Its use of the Passenger Forum is just an excuse to try and get out of paying these workers fairly.

“Strike action can still be avoided but that will require TGM sitting down with Unite and tabling an offer our members can accept.”