UK has the least trusted media in the OECD

The survey had asked respondents if they had a high or moderately high trust in news media.

The UK now has the least trusted media in the OECD, a new poll has found.

In a worrying development for the state of British democracy, the poll carried out by the OECD has revealed that less than 20 percent of Brits say they have a high or moderately high trust in the news media.

The survey had asked respondents if they had a high or moderately high trust in news media.

At the other end of the spectrum, Israel and Finland recorded the highest levels of trust in their country’s news media, at 62.4% and 60.9% respectively.

The Netherlands and Belgium also showed high levels of trust at 54.4% and 51.9%.

It comes following a general election campaign, where the Tory supporting press repeated without much interrogation, many of the lies told by the Conservative Party, including the false claim that the Labour Party would raise taxes by £2000.

A thriving democracy depends on people having access to reliable and impartial information to make informed decisions and choices.

That trust in the UK media is so low is a worrying sign.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward