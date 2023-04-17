Tory Chairman Greg Hands brutally mocked after claiming public services are ‘in great shape’

Greg Hands: "Teaching standards are getting better, I think public services are improving.”

The Tories have shown once more just how out of touch they are, with party chairman Greg Hands brutally mocked after claiming that public services are in ‘great shape’.

The MP for Chelsea and Fulham made the comments during an interview with LBC, during which he said: “I think public services are getting better.

“We’re seeing far more nurses, far more doctors – 38,000 extra doctors in the NHS since the Conservatives took over, there’ll be 50,000 nurses by the end of next year.

“Teaching standards are getting better, I think public services are improving.”

Presenter Andrew Castle said: “The NHS is falling apart, waiting lists are at an all-time high, there’s just been strikes, Unison said yes to the pay offer but RCN are going out, police and fire services in London are in special measures, junior doctors are striking, the teachers and nurses, industrial action, trains are expensive and unreliable, you’ve got no control of borders, tax is sky high, I mean let me just go on and on…

“Public services are terrible at the moment.”

Responding to Hands’ comments, Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “He’s living on a different planet, isn’t he?

“That’s not what people who use public services are experiencing.

“We’ve got objectively the worst crisis in the history of the NHS, school budgets are on their knees.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

