BREAKING: Dominic Raab resigns following bullying inquiry report

Accusatory resignation letter says inquiry sets a 'dangerous precedent’

Deputy Prime Minster and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab has announced his resignation from government, following a report into bullying allegations against him.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minster this morning, Raab said he believed it was important to ‘keep my word’ when he said he would resign if the inquiry made any findings of bullying.

Raab accused the inquiry of setting a ‘low threshold’ for bullying and a ‘dangerous precedent’, in a critical resignation letter.

In his letter he stated: “Whilst I feel duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquired, it dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me.

“I also believe that its two adverse findings are flawed and set a dangerous precedent for the conduct of good government.”

There were warnings yesterday that civil servants would resign if the Prime Minister failed to take action following the publication of the Raab bullying report.

Rishi Sunak was accused of ‘dithering’ for his delayed response to the report which came out yesterday, leaving civil servants in the lurch.

The FDA trade union which represents people in the public sector called for an independent process to deal with complaints against ministers, citing a fear from civil servants in raising concerns due to a belief that politics will always take priority over fairness.

Dave Penman, FDA General Secretary, labelled the complaints process a ‘farce’ and said it was not fit for purpose when dealing with complaints against ministers.

More to follow

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

