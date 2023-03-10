Question Time audience member ‘absolutely nails’ the real motive behind Tories Illegal Migration Bill

They’re forecasting to the next election. They can’t run on their governing record, there’s sewage in the rivers, inflation is through the roof...

An audience member on BBC Question Time nailed the real motive behind the Tories illegal Migration bill, exposing it for the cruel and inhumane policy it is, as a way of distracting the public from Tory failures on domestic issues.

The government unveiled its new proposals this week, which place a legal duty on the Home Secretary to remove migrants who arrive in the country illegally. They will be swiftly sent to their home country if it is deemed safe, or to a safe third country such as Rwanda, where they will be “supported to rebuild their lives”, the Home Office said.

Under the new legislation, all those who arrive illegally will be declared inadmissible to stay. The proposed Bill also means that people who come to the UK illegally will be prevented from settling in the country and will face a permanent ban on returning.

The plans have already been condemned by human rights groups and the UN and even Home Secretary Suella Braverman has conceded that they may well breach international law.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick tried to defend the plan as “legal, fair and moral”, however one audience member on Question Time was having none of it.

The man told the panel: “This scheme is illegal, it’s impractical and it won’t work, it’s also inhumane.

“It’s actually not about whether it’s going to work or not, because as stupid as Suella Braverman does sound when she uses words like ‘blob’ or ‘wokerati’ or whatever nonsense she wants to spout, that’s not what they’re trying to do.

“This isn’t even about the actual scheme itself. They’re forecasting to the next election. They can’t run on their governing record, there’s sewage in the rivers, inflation is through the roof, living standards are beyond the floor.

“They can’t run on individuals or personalities. They have ex-chancellors who don’t pay tax. They have another ex-chancellor who knew the currency was going to run, so he told his former employers to bet against it.

“So what do they have left? What they have left is division and this is all this policy is about. They are trying to sow division by casting it as us, the people in Britain, against people who want to come here. And it’s really sad. I have faith that people are not are not going to buy it.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

