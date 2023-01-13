Question Time audience member says what we’re all thinking about the Tories

Her comments were met with laughter and applause

Tory MP Alex Chalk was met with a frosty reception from a Birmingham audience on the January 12 episode of BBC Question Time. During a discussion on the government’s proposed new anti-union laws, one audience member succinctly summed up the mood of the nation.

She started by defending the right to strike, saying, “I absolutely support the right to strike – I think we should do it.”

She then went on to suggest that the government should take a lesson from the trade union movement. She said, “I’d like to invite Alex [Chalk], the government and the Tories to strike immediately because we could absolutely do without your service.”

Her comments were met with laughter and applause from the audience. And with the Tories tanking in the polls, it seems the public agree with her.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: BBC Screengrab

