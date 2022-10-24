Tory donor says the party is not fit to run the country

"I think its got to move on from fighting its own internal wars and focus on what needs to be done on the economy and admitting some of the mistakes they’ve made in the last six years"

A Conservative Party donor says that the party is not fit to run the country.

Guy Hands, a long-time supporter of the party and founder and chairman of Terra Firma Capital Partners, said the UK’s investment landscape was bleak and the Conservatives were “not” fit to run the country.

He made the comments during an appearance on BBC Radio 4 this morning.

Asked whether he thought that if the Conservative Party was fit to run the country and attract investment at the moment, Hands replied: “No, to be quite blunt”.

He added: “I think its got to move on from fighting its own internal wars and focus on what needs to be done on the economy and admitting some of the mistakes they’ve made in the last six years which have frankly put this country on a path to be the sick man of Europe.”

Hands said that the situation was so bad that the UK may need a bailout from the IMF.

He also went on to say that the UK economy ‘is doomed’ as he took aim at Brexit, urging the Tory party to own up to the mistakes they made when negotiating Brexit.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

