Most shocking poll yet puts Tories on 19%

One estimate suggests the Tories would win less than 50 seats

Less than one in five people would vote for the Conservative Party if a general election were held now. That’s according to a new poll from People Polling.

The company’s latest poll found that support for the Tories currently sits at just 19 per cent. The poll gave the Labour Party a massive lead, with 53 per cent of the public saying they would vote Labour. According to People Polling, support for the Lib Dems is at 8 per cent, with the Greens sitting on 6 per cent.

If these figures were repeated in a general election, the Tories would face unprecedented electoral oblivion, with a record low vote share for the party. The Tories have never received less than 30 per cent of the vote in a general election. Some estimates suggest that if the figures from this poll were borne out in reality, the Tories could end up with less than 50 seats in the House of Commons.

The shock findings of this poll come as the government continues to lurch from crisis to crisis following Liz Truss becoming prime minister and Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous ‘mini-budget’ which plunged the UK economy into chaos. Labour have had a lead of at least 20 points in every opinion poll conducted so far in October.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Andrew Parsons / Number 10 Downing Street – Creative Commons

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.