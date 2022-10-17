Jeremy Hunt demolishes Liz Truss’s entire mini-budget announcing massive U-turns

Hunt said that the government will "reverse almost all of the tax measures”

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has demolished Liz Truss’s mini-budget, announcing major U-turns in policy after the turmoil caused on the financial markets.

Hunt said that the government will “reverse almost all of the tax measures” contained in the former chancellor’s fiscal plans. Claiming that he wanted to deliver stability and confidence he also announced that the basic rate of income tax would remain at 20p, abandoning plans to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p in the pound to 19p from April next year.

The new chancellor also announced that the energy support package, a key plank of Truss’s policy programme, will now no longer last for two years but will end after April 2023.

More to follow

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.