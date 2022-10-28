Even Nadine Dorries thinks Rishi Sunak is wrong not to attend COP27 as she clashes with Jacob Rees-Mogg

Sunak has also demoted the climate minister, kicking Graham Stuart out of Cabinet.

Even Nadine Dorries, who has held some pretty ridiculous positions in the past, including demanding the return of Boris Johnson, thinks the Prime Minister is wrong not to attend the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

The former Culture Secretary clashed with Jacob Rees-Mogg on Twitter as she took aim at Sunak, having previously predicted that ‘all hell would break loose’ if he became Prime Minister unopposed.

Number 10 today confirmed that Sunak will not be attending the crucial climate summit in Egypt next month, despite promising this week to prioritise the environment, because of ‘pressing domestic commitments, in preparation for the autumn budget’.

Rees-Mogg took to Twitter to defend Sunak’s decision not to attend, as he tweeted: “The Prime Minister is right not to go to COP. The cost of living won’t be solved in Sharm el Sheikh where each hotel room for the conference is £2,000 a night.”

Dorries made clear her disagreement, as she tweeted in response: “For balance, my friend…The Prime Minister is WRONG not to go to COP. Global warming is the biggest crisis facing our planet and net zero creates many 1000s of jobs which is good for the economy. COP in Glasgow was most successful ever… but don’t expect media to report that.”

Many found themselves surprised to be agreeing with Dorries. Author and screenwriter Emma Kennedy tweeted: “Nadine, sit down and hold onto something…I agree with you.”

Although quite how Dorries came to the conclusion that the COP conference in Glasgow was the most successful ever is a mystery.

The announcement that the Prime Minister would not be attending COP27 came on the same day that the U.N. warned the earth is on track for catastrophic 2.8C degree global warming.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

(Picture credit: Chris McAndrew-Creative Commons)

