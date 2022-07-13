Keir Starmer’s Brexit plan is the perfect pitch for the majority of the public

'Starmer is pitching right where the majority of the public are, based on recent polls. Most know Johnson’s deal is damaging Britain'

Mike Buckley is the director of the Independent Commission on UK-EU Relations and a former Labour Party adviser

Keir Starmer’s speech to the Centre of European Reform (CER), denouncing the mess created by Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal and failure to fully implement the Northern Ireland Protocol, is an essential step towards winning the next election.

Economically and diplomatically an incoming Labour government will have no option but to deal with the consequences of Johnson’s hard Brexit and his destructive approach to subsequent UK-EU relations.

Starmer’s speech is an honest acceptance of that fact. It also opens up opportunity for Labour to challenge Johnson on his record and the Government’s programme.

The economic consequences of Johnson’s deal alone have been catastrophic. The UK economy is a massive 5.2% smaller than it would otherwise have been. The Government’s own economic watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) found that Johnson’s deal will cut UK long term productivity by 4%, double the 2% (and temporary) hit from the pandemic.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) estimates ours will be the slowest growing economy in the developed world in 2023, a reality it attributes to Brexit. Trade performance has fallen to the worst level since records began.

Poor economic indicators hit home in the lost government income that results from a smaller economy, which means less money to spend on public services and investment. It means struggling businesses less able to take on new staff or pay higher wages. It means less inward investment and has caused the long term decline in the value of the pound, fuelling higher prices.

The Government attributes the weak economy and cost of living crisis to global factors, particularly the war in Ukraine. In reality government choice, in particular Johnson’s hard Brexit, is responsible for much of the weakness of the UK economy and the cost of living crisis making life so hard for working people.

By acknowledging this, Starmer creates opportunity to criticise the Government’s programme as well as their competence and ethics.

He also creates opportunity to set out how a future Labour administration would govern. His commitment not to renew arguments over single market, customs union or EU membership serves to reassure both Leave voters and those who simply do not want to return to divisive arguments over Europe.

It creates opportunity for Labour to unite Leave and Remain voters. All have been let down by Johnson’s Brexit deal and his deliberately belligerent approach to post-Brexit UK-EU relations. Labour’s commitment to improve the deals and to restore Britain’s diplomatic standing will resonate with more voters than any pledge to accept Johnson’s deal whole or undo Brexit itself.

Starmer is pitching right where the majority of the public are, based on recent polls. Most know Johnson’s deal is damaging Britain; a recent Ipsos poll found only 17% feel better off as a result of Brexit, against 45% who believe themselves worse off. In May this year, YouGov found a record 49% of people believe we were wrong to leave the European Union, against 37% who believe the decision was right.

Yet on the basic question of EU membership the public remain split: Redfield and Wilton recently found 53% in favour of joining versus 47% against. A pledge to join would divide when, as Labour heads towards the next election, it seeks to build consensus and to consign the Leave / Remain divide to the past.

The only policy that unites voters from all sides is the one Starmer now advocates: a better deal with Europe.

In recent polling almost 60% of both Leave and Remain voters supported a new, closer deal than Johnson’s. “Given most people would still stick with their voting decision from 2016 — this seems a pragmatic place for Starmer to be,” said Ben Page, chief executive of pollster Ipsos.

To criticise Starmer’s speech as an inadequate response to the harms inflicted on our nation by Johnson’s Brexit, or to suggest it does not go far enough in its commitment to undo those harms or rebuild our tarnished international reputation is to misunderstand his purpose in making it.

One speech cannot articulate the undoing of so much harm not just to our economy and diplomatic standing, but also to the country’s security and defence, the ability of our police forces to collaborate and share intelligence with European counterparts, our chances of meaningful joint action to combat the climate crisis.

To judge the speech on that basis is as unfair as it is unrealistic. What the speech does is set clear dividing lines between Labour’s approach and that of Johnson and any likely successor. It puts the blame for our dire economic circumstances on Johnson’s Brexit deal, a deal which will be continue to be supported and championed by whoever follows him.

It sets out the broad themes of a Europe policy that, based on recent evidence, the vast majority of voters would support or accept. All of that is welcome to Labour supporters and should be welcome to any pro-European.

Starmer perhaps deliberately looks no further ahead than the need to improve Johnson’s inadequate deal. But further ahead will come. As time goes on there will be pressure for a closer deal due to economic necessity and the need to collaborate on global issues including defence, security and climate change.

Politically too there will be pressure for a closer relationship. The Redfield and Wilton poll that found an almost 50/50 split on the subject of EU membership found too that the vast majority of voters aged under 54 are strongly in favour of eventually joining the EU. Should those views persist all parties – including the Conservatives – will have respond sooner or later.

Starmer’s speech is not an end of the conversation about Britain’s place in Europe, but it is the right speech for this moment as Labour pins the blame for the country’s dire economic circumstances on the Conservatives, and as he places Labour’s Europe policy firmly in the mainstream of public opinion.

