Tory MPs to hold no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson this evening

The vote will take place between 6pm and 8pm this evening in the House of Commons.

Prime minister Boris Johnson will face a vote of confidence this evening, after it was announced that enough MPs had submitted letters calling for a contest.

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tories, announced on Monday morning that at least 15% of Conservative MPs had written to him demanding a vote.

If 180 Conservative MPs vote for Johnson to go, there will be a leadership contest and he won’t be a candidate.

Shortly after 8am, Sir Graham gave a statement outside Parliament, in which he said: “The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

“In accordance with the rules, a ballot will be held between 1800 and 2000 today Monday 6th June – details to be confirmed.

The votes will be counted immediately afterwards. An announcement will be made at a time to be advised. Arrangements for the announcement will be released later today.”

Brady also said some Conservative MPs had dated their confidence letters with today’s date so that the threshold wouldn’t be met during the jubilee.

The announcement comes after weeks of speculation following the publication of the Sue Gray report into lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall.

Sir Graham Brady also confirmed that the 1922 rules can be changed if the Prime Minister survives tonight’s vote to hold another in less than a year, meaning there is no guaranteed year’s protection.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities.

“The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force.”

More to follow

