Dinner with Boris Johnson sells for £120,000 as rich Tory donors splash cash at party’s summer ball

An African safari trip sold for £65,000 while a shooting weekend went for £37,000 and wine tasting for £30,000, along with a Chelsea vs. Arsenal tickets for £5,000.

Tory donors weren’t showing the same restraint they’ve been encouraging the rest of the country to show during the cost of living crisis, as they splashed hundreds of thousands of pounds on dinners with ministers and shooting weekends last night.

MPs and senior ministers gathered on Monday night for a party fundraiser at the V&A in south Kensington, where playbook reports that there were ‘250 government ministers, mega-rich donors, Tory apparatchiks and various hangers-on filing into the museum at 7 p.m. for drinks’.

Guests were ‘served a starter of salmon tartare followed by beef with asparagus mash’, before the auction started.

Dinner with Boris Johnson, Theresa May and David Cameron went for around £120,000.

Meanwhile the government has been busy slashing workers’ living standards, hiking taxes to their highest level since the 1940s and claiming the rest of us need to show wage restraint to combat growing inflation.

The Tory party did not however urge wage restraint when it was revealed only a few weeks ago that CEO’s at Britain’s biggest companies were now being paid more than before the pandemic, with a median pay packet of £3.6m in 2021.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

