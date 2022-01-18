Mainly foreign owned GB News to play the national anthem every day

The same GB News that is largely foreign owned, with its start up cash down to two foreign investors.

GB News says it will play God Save the Queen to kick off its live programming every day, announcing that it will be the only British television broadcaster to play the anthem daily.

In an email to subscribers the channel wrote: “We promised that GB News would celebrate what’s good about our country when we can, and the Queen’s 70 years on the throne is definitely cause for celebration.

“We’ve selected an uplifting instrumental version which, for our television viewers, will play over photographs of beautiful British scenes at dawn.”

This is the same GB News that is largely foreign owned, with its start up cash down to two foreign investors. Discovery Inc, which is based in New York, has provided start up cash to GB News as has Legatum, a private investment firm based in Dubai.

Byline Times also revealed that GB News is also backed by a New York-based private investment firm called Kibble Holdings.

A channel largely funded by foreign sources engaging in a bit of plastic patriotism? Its announcement was also mocked online, with some calling it ‘hilarious’ while another wrote: “Don’t just play it to start the day! Have it playing all day to drown out the propaganda you broadcast.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.