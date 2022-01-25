EXCLUSIVE: Over 70% of voters think the government has not done enough to tackle cost of living crisis, poll finds

64% of Conservative Party voters also feel that the government has not done enough as do 78% of Labour voters, 74% of Lib Dem voters and 93% of Green Party voters.

Over 70% of voters think the government has not done enough to tackle the cost of living crisis, an exclusive poll for LFF has found.

The poll, carried out by Savanta ComRes, and based on 2,232 UK adults, found that 71% of respondents felt that the government has not done enough to help with the cost of living crisis, compared to just 22% who think the government has done enough.

Breaking the results down by age, 79% of 55-64 year olds think the government has not done enough to tackle the cost of living crisis, the highest of any age group, compared to 63% of 18-24 year olds.

84% of respondents in Scotland think the government has not done enough and when it comes to English regions, 80% of those in Yorkshire and the Humber feel the same way as do 67% of those in the North East.

London had the highest amount of people who think the government has done enough at 36%.

When it comes to party affiliation, 64% of Conservative Party voters also feel that the government has not done enough as do 78% of Labour voters, 74% of Lib Dem voters and 93% of Green Party voters.

Stagnating wages, rising energy bills, inflation and tax hikes mean millions of households up and down the country are struggling as a result of the cost of living crisis, with experts warning that the 2022 cost of living crisis could be worse than the 2008 financial crash.

Commenting on the findings, Professor Prem Sikka, an Emeritus Professor of Accounting at the University of Essex and the University of Sheffield and a Labour member of the House of Lords told LFF: “The government is utterly out of touch with the lives of ordinary people.

“Only if the prime minister stopped partying, he may get back to reality. There is even worse to come with the national insurance increase and tax increases due to the freezing of personal allowances and the RPI is already well over 7% and it may well hit double digits by the end of the year.”

Representative poll of 2232 GB adults. Prepared by Savanta: ComRes

The question asked was: “To what extent would you say that the government has, or has not, done enough to tackle the cost of living crisis?”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

