EXCLUSIVE: Majority of voters support a wealth tax, poll finds

A majority of voters across both Labour and Conservative support a wealth tax

A majority of voters support a wealth tax, exclusive polling for LFF has revealed.

The poll, which was carried out by Savanta ComRes, asked respondents the following: “To what extent do you support or oppose a ‘wealth tax’, where those with assets (housing, pensions, business, equity and savings) above £500,000 would have a one-off 5% levy placed on that wealth?”

A majority of those asked, 55%, supported the idea of a wealth tax, with support highest among 25-34 year olds at 59%, compared to 51% of 18-24 year olds.

Breaking the results down by region, support for a wealth tax was highest in the North-West at 68%, followed by 64% in the North East. A majority of both Conservative and Labour voters support a wealth tax, at 51% and 67% respectively.

64% of Lib Dem voters supported a wealth tax as did 58% of Green Party voters.

Only 18% of those asked were opposed to the idea of a wealth tax, with opposition highest among those aged 65 and over at 24%. When it comes to party affiliation, the highest opposition to a wealth tax can be found among Conservative voters.

It comes after Labour’s Jon Trickett called for a ‘bold wealth tax’ to help rebuild Britain. The Labour MP put forward plans for a wealth tax that would raise nearly £220 billion in extra revenue over five years.

He proposed four different options for a wealth tax. These include a one-off tax of 5 per cent on wealth above £500,000, as proposed by an independent Wealth Commission – to raise £52bn a year, as well as a one-off tax on wealth above £2m on tapered rates rising from 8 per cent to 15 per cent – raising almost £40bn a year. The other two options include an annual tax on wealth above £2m, excluding main residences, on a tapered rate rising from 1 per cent to 2 per cent – raising £22bn or a hybrid tax, including a one-off tax on wealth above £2m and an annual tax on wealth gained afterwards – raising £61bn.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

