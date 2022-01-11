‘A coward’: Boris Johnson refuses to answer urgent question about his attendance at illegal Downing Street party

"He's not just a self-interested liar. He's a coward too.”

The prime minister has been slammed as a ‘coward’ after he refused to appear in Parliament today to answer an urgent question over his attendance at a Downing Street Party in breach of Covid regulations.

Boris Johnson is facing a huge backlash after ITV published leaked emails which showed that more than 100 Downing Street staff were invited to a ‘bring your own booze’ drinks party during the height of lockdown.

The party took place on 20 May 2020, during what was the UK’s first national lockdown, with around 40 people reported to have gathered in the Downing Street garden that evening to eat picnic food and drink.

It is believed that both Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson also attended the event.

Deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner was granted an urgent question by the Commons speaker to quiz Boris Johnson on his attendance at the illegal Downing Street Party in May 2020.

Yet rather than facing questions, as is so typical of Johnson, he ducked responsibility and decided to send paymaster general Michael Ellis to respond.

Responding to the news, Labour MP Wes Streeting tweeted: “Coward”, while Zarah Sultana said: “The Speaker has granted an Urgent Question in Parliament today on the Downing Street Party revelations.

“But instead of facing up to it, Boris Johnson has ordered a junior minister to answer for him.

“He’s not just a self-interested liar. He’s a coward too.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

