Keir Starmer refuses five times to say he thinks Corbyn would have been a better PM than Boris Johnson

Starmer was repeatedly asked on BBC Radio 4 Today whether he thought Corbyn would have been a better PM than Johnson.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has refused to say whether he thinks Jeremy Corbyn would have been a better prime minister than Boris Johnson on five occasions when asked earlier today.

Starmer was asked on BBC Radio 4 Today whether he thought Corbyn would have been a better prime minister than Johnson. Rather than answer the question, he instead said that a ‘Labour government would be far better than the government we got.’

He also added: “We lost very badly in 2019 and my job as leader… has been to change our party, turn it round, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

It’s now been a year since Starmer withdraw the whip from Jeremy Corbyn in a move that former Unite general secretary Len McCluskey slammed as ‘destructive, vindictive and dishonest’ during his appearance with Robert Peston yesterday.

Corbyn was suspended from the Labour Party after stating that antisemitism in the party he used to lead had been ‘overstated’ by political opponents. Shortly after his suspension however, he was readmitted to the party by a panel of Labour’s National Executive Committee. But the whip has not been reinstated, meaning he sits as an independent MP.

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.