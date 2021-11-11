EXCLUSIVE: Majority of voters think Boris Johnson has not done enough on climate change at COP26, poll finds

52% of voters think the prime minister has not done enough to tackle climate change at COP26, compared to 27% who think he has done enough.

A majority of voters think Boris Johnson has personally not done enough to help tackle climate change at the COP26 climate summit, an exclusive poll for LFF has revealed.

The poll, carried out by Savant ComRes shows that 52% of voters think the prime minister has not done enough to tackle climate change at COP26, compared to 27% who think he has done enough.

The findings come as the crucial climate summit in Glasgow enters its final days, with Boris Johnson previously warning that the world was “one minute to midnight”, having run down the clock on waiting to combat climate change. The prime minister has been accused of failing to set out a comprehensive plan on how the UK will reach net zero emissions despite his green rhetoric. He has also faced criticism for failing to stop the opening of the new Cambo oil field, leading to charges of hypocrisy.

After meeting world leaders in the opening days of COP26, urging them to reduce emissions, Johnson took a private jet to meet former Telegraph Editor Charles Moore and other journalists for dinner, leading to further criticism.

According to the latest poll, 58% of 18-24 year olds think the prime minister has not done enough to tackle climate change at COP26, compared to 47% of those aged 65 and over.

While only 33% of Conservative Party voters think the prime minister has failed to do enough to tackle climate change at COP26, the figure rises to 70% of Labour voters and 56% of Lib Dem voters.

Commenting on the poll findings, Green Party peer Natalie Bennett told LFF: “This poll demonstrates the British public have a very clear grasp of what is happening at COP26. As we saw from the overnight announcement, it is the US and China that are calling the tune, with the EU have a significant impact behind the scenes in ironing out the detail.

“But what is evident at this COP, more than ever before, is that the real energy, innovation and progress is being made in the ‘Shadow COP’, the unofficial events where campaigners, scientists and representatives from the Global South, particularly indigenous peoples, are charting a positive way forward, for a system that operates within planetary boundaries while caring for all of the world’s peoples.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

