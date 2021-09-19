Disagreements between unions on the expansion of nuclear power show there is hope for progress

'Condemning one union as outdated or backwards because it has concerns about its members in the energy sector is not helpful'

Alex Maguire was a trade union shop steward and is now a union official.

The TUC Congress debate over whether to restate its policy of supporting the expansion of nuclear power and hydrogen as the default means of heating buildings (Composite Nine) highlighted the nuances of inter trade union relationships.

Essentially, the unions with members in the nuclear industry (Unite and GMB) were in favour of it and focussed on potential job losses that would be caused by the shrinking of the nuclear sector, while the unions without members in this industry were against it and advocated focussing on solar and wind power.

The reasons given for voting against the motion were convincing, as UCU and PCS pointed out the length of time taken to build new nuclear power plants (12-14 years) and the difficulties in storing nuclear waste; however, there was no clear answer as to what would happen to the jobs of workers in the industry. Unite and GMB won the day (as two of the three largest unions they would be expected to win in a block vote), but the debate was interesting. There were speeches against the motion from PCS and UCU, and speeches in favour from GMB and Unite. UNISON, RMT, and TSSA all signified their opposition to the motion, but wisely decided not to bother speaking against it.

Essentially, this disagreement happened because one set of members’ interests clashed with those in other unions. The UCU’s position was clearly outlined when its speaker, Vicky Blake (also UCU president) stated ‘we are committed to pressuring the government to take strong action against climate change’. This is a policy platform that will be broadly popular with most of UCU’s membership (as they do not have to think about material consequences of job losses in the energy sector), and one would hope that this commitment to pressuring the government over climate change does not detract from UCU’s fight against precarious work in academia.

In contrast, GMB’s position was demonstrated when Kevin Buchanon, the GMB representative, asked ‘what do we stand for, if it’s not the defence of our member’s jobs?’ and then declared that a defeat of ‘the GMB to reflect on the consequences of that decision and how we best represent our members and our future in this Congress’. While an emotive response, threatening disaffiliation over the restatement of policy was a tad excessive, though it did highlight the pressure that GMB is under from its members. After the debate was won, Buchanon would perhaps have been best served putting his toys firmly back in his pram.

The course of this debate showcased how inter trade union dynamics are complex and nuanced, and trade unions are not a homogenous block. Unions each have their different interests which will largely be dictated by the industries they work and recruit in; this does not make their policy positions morally good or bad per say. While the GMB’s renewable energy position does leave much to be desired, it is right that it stands up for its members; unlike the UCU, it does not have the luxury of a policy platform separated entirely from workers’ interests and concerns. Indeed, the UCU’s speech in opposition to the motion (compared to the much more conciliatory PCS speech) did contain an element of craft union snobbery and demonstrated that trade unions do need to remember to be respectful of each other’s members’ interests if any progress is to be achieved.

It is vital that trade unions can have these debates, and better understand each other’s perspectives, otherwise there is not even a semblance of unity (though it is also important that the unions with members within the industry won the debate). Therefore, the TUC is vital as a forum where these discussions can be had and new perspectives on problems articulated without undermining the position and concerns of workers who will be affected by proposed changes.

Condemning one union as outdated or backwards because it has concerns about its members in the energy sector is not helpful. Any transition to a greener economy must create good jobs, without trade union input this will not happen. However, to have this input, organised labour must be unified, and while the debate on the expansion of nuclear power showed the natural friction that exists between different bodies of labour, it also showed there is scope for discussion and progress.

