Outcry pressures Wilko to postpone sick pay cuts

But they still plan to go ahead with the cuts in September.

The Wilko chain of homeware stores has postponed its planned cuts to workers’ sick pay after a campaign by trade union GMB and public criticism on social media.

Wilko’s sick pay cuts have been postponed from April until September after the company said that “now is not the time”. The GMB union will continue to campaign against the cuts.

Wilko have said that their business suffers because lots of its workers say they’re sick when they’re not. To address this, they plan to only give company sick pay to employees who’ve been working there for more than a year. Even these employees will only be allowed company sick pay once a year.

Without company sick pay, employees will have to fall back on statutory sick pay, which is just £94.25 a week. To be eligible for this, you have to have been sick for four days in a row.

Gary Carter, GMB national officer said these cuts would push hard-working employees into poverty if they are sick and would lead to other workers coming in when they are sick.

As the coronavirus outbreak drew focus onto the dangers of working when sick, Wilko also attracted criticism from the public on social media.

My mother took care of me when I was sick.



As a longtime vocal champion of your stuff, @LoveWilko, I urge you to reconsider your decision to slash sick pay – your actions will put your staff into poverty and the public at risk. And I honestly thought you were better than that. https://t.co/aCEaBt705k — 🌈👩‍🍳📚Jack Monroe (@BootstrapCook) March 20, 2020

Wilko responded to this criticism by saying: “We’re saddened to see people who don’t know the extent of care we’re offering our team members asking people to ‘block wilko’. This is irresponsible at a time when our loyal and hardworking team members are pulling out all the stops to ensure families across the UK can buy the essentials they need for their homes during these extraordinarily challenging times. We think we should all be supporting each other and sticking together.”

Speaking before the lockdown announcement, a Wilko spokesperson told Left Foot Forward that it has been deemed an “essential retailer” and so will remain open.

Joe Lo is a co-editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.