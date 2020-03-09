Honour sick pay and worker rights to reduce coronavirus risk, say United Private Hire Drivers

MPs join UPHD in call for Uber, Ola, and other taxi apps and operators to protect drivers and customers.

Taxi driver association United Private Hire Drivers (UPHD) has called on Uber, Ola, Bolt and other minicab operators to take urgent action to protect drivers and customers from the spread of COVID-19.

Taxi operators like Uber, Ola, Bolt, Kapten, ViaVan, Addison Lee and others are on the frontlines for exposure to the dangerous new virus, which at the time of writing had killed 3,893 people globally, including four in the UK.

Yaseen Aslam, general secretary and founder of UPHD, said: “We now need urgent action on the part of large multinational operators, regulators and the government to protect drivers and the travelling public from the risk of poor industry work practices becoming an accelerant for wider COVID-19 infection.

“For too long, illegal and unsafe industry working conditions have been ignored by private hire operators, licensing authorities and central government.”

The drivers have demanded immediate implementation of sick pay provision, minimum wage and the right to cancel high-risk jobs.

Operators must pay sick pay for any period of illness or quarantine to be calculated at a rate of the Real Living Wage plus and an allowance of £250 per week for vehicle financing costs. This would ensure infected drivers can afford to self-isolate.

With drivers working as much as 30 hours per week just to cover vehicle rental and other costs, and without access to worker rights such as minimum wage and sick pay, drivers who become infected may simply not be able to afford to stop working, according to UPHD.

“Poor working conditions in the UK’s app-dominated minicab industry present a significant risk to public health during the current coronavirus crisis,” it said.

“The situation could be further exacerbated with drivers, denied the security of a guaranteed minimum wage, forced to work even longer hours to compensate for a sudden reduction in public demand for minicab services in the event of a more widespread Covid-19 outbreak in the UK.”

Wes Streeting, Labour MP for Ilford North, said the coronavirus crisis had thrown the vulnerability of gig workers into sharp relief.

“Many drivers will feel compelled to carry on working when they’re unwell, potentially putting themselves and others at risk. Operators must act immediately to reassure drivers and the travelling public that they’ll treat drivers with the fairness, compassion and respect they’re owed,” Streeting said, in a comment supporting the UPHD action.

James Farrar, chairman and founder of UPHD, told Left Foot Forward that action is needed as soon as possible. If nothing is done, action may be taken alongside the final appeal of Uber regarding worker status, scheduled to go before the UK Supreme Court in July.

Fleur Doidge is a freelance journalist for Left Foot Forward. Follow her on Twitter.

